Evansville group handing out free food Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The group EVV Food Not Bombs will be hosting a free food distribution event Monday.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the group will be set up near McGary Middle School and Savannah Gardens Apartments off of Covert on the east side of Evansville Monday starting at 2 p.m.
They will be handing out free chili made by Flourish Plant-Based Eatery, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and bottled water.
Event organizers say the food is 100 percent plant-based and was donated by the community.
