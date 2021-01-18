Deputies investigating reported stolen side-by-side ATV in Dubois Co.

By 14 News Staff | January 18, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 3:07 PM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public.

Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen side by side ATV that was taken overnight. The vehicle, a 2020 Polaris Velocity, was stolen off of a trailer that was parked along State Road 161, about two miles north of Holland.

It was taken between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Deputies say the side by side ATV is similar to the one pictured below.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522.

