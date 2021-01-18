On Alert: A.M. Slick Spots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Alert for icy spots during the morning commute until 9:00 a.m. Roads, bridges, and sidewalks are slick in spots along with light snow cover. The cold temperatures from the weekend will carry over into today. However, brighter skies this afternoon as high temps sneak into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight, skies becoming cloudy with scattered snow as lows drop to freezing.