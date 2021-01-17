Valiant effort by Lady Aces comes up short to Bradley

Bradley ran out to an early advantage, holding a 12-point lead at 23-11 following the opening 10 minutes. Evansville flipped the script in the second quarter, out-scoring the Braves, 21-13, and closing within four points at the break. A wild end to the opening half featured a three-pointer by Feit with four seconds remaining. On the ensuing inbound pass, freshman Rylie Stephens stole the pass and quickly hoisted a jumper that fell through as the horn sounded to narrow the Braves’ advantage to just four at the break. An 8-1 run for Bradley coming out of halftime is what ultimately proved to be the difference for the Braves as the lead grew to 11 before Bradley captured the 77-57 win.