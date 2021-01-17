Newton, Bobe’s efforts not enough as Bradley gets past UE

Following a quick 5-0 run by the Braves (8-4, 2-1 MVC), it was Newton hitting another triple to give the Aces a 15-14 lead. That is when Bradley made its run, knocking down six of its next eight field goal attempts on the way to a 28-18 lead with 3:12 remaining in the half. The BU lead reached as many as 12 (30-18) before Evansville put forth a strong finish to trim the deficit to just seven points at the break. Gage Bobe and Newton each hit a late triple that cut the lead back into single digits with BU holding a 34-27 lead at the half. Bradley shot 60% in the period while holding the Aces to 39.1% from the field, but the UE defense forced 11 turnovers and turned those into 13 points.