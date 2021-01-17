Light rain/snow mix possible tonight and Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few light, scattered showers are possible tonight. These showers may be a mix of both rain and snow, but it looks like they will be mainly snow. However, at this point, little to no snow accumulation is expected from this system. At best, we may get a dusting to a quarter inch on grassy and elevated surfaces.
A few flurries may linger into Monday morning, but most of the daylight hours on Monday will be dry. A scattered mix of rain and snow is possible Monday evening and into Monday night. It looks like that system will be mainly rain for folks along and south of the Ohio River with more snow farther north. Some minor snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible, mainly north of I-64.
Tuesday through Friday, our weather is looking dry. The rain we were originally expecting through the middle of the week is now trending south of the Tri-State. After Monday night, our next chance of rain or snow will probably be late Saturday night into Sunday.
As expected, temperatures only made it into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. We will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight, but the wind chills will probably dip into the low to mid 20s.
High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on MLK Day under mostly cloudy skies, although we may get a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 40°. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds, but our temperatures drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s for the end of the week.
