KWC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Both Throttle Ohio Valley, Saturday

VIENNA, WV. (WFIE) - Four players reached double figures in the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team 85-50 win over Ohio Valley on Saturday afternoon. After shooting over 60% from the field a week ago, the Panthers had to wait nine days before getting back on the court. Wesleyan’s shooting touch did not disappoint as they connected on 58% of their shots from the field as Wyatt Battaile and Zach Hopewell combined to score 30 points.
The Panthers (5-2, 4-2 GMAC) never trailed in the contest as Battaile scored six points in an opening 15-2 run to start the game. Midway through the opening half the Panthers’ lead sat at 17-10. With six minutes left before halftime another run widened the Wesleyan advantage.
Ben Sisson started a 12-1 rally that extended the Panthers’ lead to 34-16. Wesleyan shot 64% from the floor in the opening half to take a 38-20 lead into the locker-room.
The Fighting Scots (1-5 GMAC) won the opening four minutes of the second half as the Panthers’ lead dropped to 13 points, 41-28. Hopewell’s three-point bucket erased any momentum OVU gained as the the Panthers were back on the offensive attack.
Over the next eight minutes the Panthers outscored the Fighting Scots 20-5. Battaile’s fast break lay-up ended the run that allowed Wesleyan a 28-point lead, 61-33. The lead stayed above 20 points throughout the remainder of the game while reaching a margin as big as 35 at the final horn.
Wesleyan shot 54% from the field in the second half, including making five of 12 three-point shots. Battaile finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Hopewell also added 15 points while recording seven rebounds. Tre Cobbs scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. Sisson came off the bench to score 11 points, grab seven rebounds, and block three shots.
The Panthers return home next week to host a pair of G-MAC contests. Wesleyan will face Findlay on Thursday evening followed by Hillsdale on Saturday afternoon. Tickets for both games will go on sale on Monday at 8 am CT at owensborotickets.com.
--LADY PANTHERS ROLL SCOTS--
The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team sang “so long country roads” on Saturday, as they picked up a 100-47 win over Ohio Valley University in their final trip to Vienna, W. Va. It marks the most points by the Panthers since February 25, 2020 when they defeated Salem University 103-61.
The Fighting Scotts scored the first basket of the game but the lead was short lived as the Panthers took over. With 1:04 on the clock, Tahlia Walton notched a lay up to give Wesleyan their first 10-point lead of the contest.
Kaylee Clifford and Shiya Hoosier combined for 11 points in less than two minutes, giving Wesleyan their largest run of the game at 11-0. The Panthers knocked back 11 three’s in the first half to take a 53-28 lead to the half.
Wesleyan kept their foot on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Fighting Scots 47-19. Leah Richardson shot a perfect 4-4 in the second half, including one three-pointer, in route to a career-high 18 points.
Jordyn Barga recorded her first double double of the season, grabbing 10 rebounds and scoring 11. Clifford and Hoosier also finished in double figures with 14 points each. Hoosier flirted with her first career double double, falling one rebound short.
Corina Conley paced the Panthers with 4 assists while Cali Nolot grabbed three steals.
Wesleyan knocked back a season high 14 three pointers while shooting 51.4% from the floor. The Panthers scored 35 points off of 23 forced turnovers. Wesleyan dominated the paint 46-16, while scoring 21 fast break points.
