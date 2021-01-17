KWC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Both Throttle Ohio Valley, Saturday

VIENNA, WV. (WFIE) - Four players reached double figures in the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team 85-50 win over Ohio Valley on Saturday afternoon. After shooting over 60% from the field a week ago, the Panthers had to wait nine days before getting back on the court. Wesleyan’s shooting touch did not disappoint as they connected on 58% of their shots from the field as Wyatt Battaile and Zach Hopewell combined to score 30 points.