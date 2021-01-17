ISDH reports 124 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh Co., 2 additional deaths in Dubois Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,228 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths.
There are now 590,211 total confirmed cases in the Hoosier state.
The state map shows two new deaths in Dubois County.
According to the state map, there are 124 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 71 in Warrick County, 27 in Dubois County, 23 in Posey County, 20 in Spencer County, 19 in Perry County, 15 in Gibson County and five in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 18,643 cases, 213 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,443 cases, 72 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,438 cases, 90 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,472 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,300 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,565 cases, 56 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,819 cases, 17 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,136 cases, 26 deaths
