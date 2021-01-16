UE students return to campus this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the University of Evansville are moving back to campus this weekend following the holiday break.
This comes with new rules set up this semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
UE officials say the return to campus is going to be a weekend-long process, starting on Saturday.
University leaders say students signed up for a time slot to move into their dorms. Those time slots allow for social distancing so that students can safely move in their possessions.
“So, the move-in process is over the weekend, and there are move-in times that students can sign up for so that they’re spaced out to allow for social distancing,” University Relations Coordinator Julie Bryant said.
This move-in process began Saturday, lasting from 3-8 p.m. Administrators said more students will also be making their way back to campus on Sunday and Monday. Move-in times will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on both days.
However, students have to come back with a negative COVID-19 test. UE officials say that requiring returning students to get tested is the best way to keep the campus safe for another semester.
”There were a few options that we gave them,” Bryant said. “If they had a positive test in the last 90 days, they would upload that result to show they have the antibodies and have immunity for a temporary time. They can also provide a negative test result that was taken in the last week, or because the COVID vaccine is now being enrolled, they can a second dose of the vaccine and that would give them an opportunity to return to campus.”
“It’s unprecedented times, so I think we’re all pretty anxious to get moved in,” UE student Brody Ogle said. “We’ve been crammed in with family for the past few weeks, so I’m honestly more excited than anything.”
