State map shows new death, 153 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,973 new coronavirus cases and 41 additional deaths.
The total in the state now sits at 587,049 confirmed cases and 8,913 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County.
According to the state map, there are 153 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 58 in Warrick County, 38 in Dubois County, 27 in Gibson County, 20 in Posey County, 17 in Perry County, 13 in Spencer County and seven in Pike County,
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 18,519 cases, 213 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,416 cases, 70 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,367 cases, 90 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,453 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,300 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,550 cases, 56 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,799 cases, 17 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,131 cases, 26 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.