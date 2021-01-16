IL reports new COVID-19 death in Edwards Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 11,985 new coronavirus cases and 130 additional deaths Saturday.
That brings the total to 1,064,667 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18,179 total deaths.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 15 new cases in White County, seven in Wayne County, and five in Wabash and Edwards County.
The website also shows a new death in Edwards County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,487 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,314 cases, 22 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,162 cases, 11 deaths
- Edwards County - 461 cases, 7 deaths
