Evansville man pleads guilty to attempting to have sex with a child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty to attempting to have sex with a child.
Roy Eugene Morrow, Jr. was arrested in August of last year after documents show he communicated online with someone who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.
They show, in July, Morrow worked out a plan to meet the online stranger at their home and have sex with their young daughter.
Instead of the meeting, authorities say they were there when Morrow arrived.
Court documents show Morrow entered a guilty plea on the charge this week.
His next court date has been set for April 21 at 10 a.m. in Benton, Illinois, where he is currently being held.
