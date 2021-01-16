Early morning traffic stop lands Evansville woman in jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An early morning traffic stop sends an Evansville woman to jail on multiple charges.
According to court documents, police stopped a vehicle at US Highway 41 and Washington Avenue for a false plate around 12:40 a.m Saturday.
Police say 31-year-old Heidi Angermeier told officers she did not have a form of identification on her and could not provide proof of insurance due to recently buying the vehicle.
Court documents show police found that Angermeier has a suspended-infraction license and a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.
Documents also show authorities found a glass pipe with burnt residue and rubber tubing attached to it, an electronic THC pen, a digital scale with a white crystal-like substance on it, and multiple small plastic bags with a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine with a field weight of 8.5 grams.
Police say they also found several plastic bags in the center console along with two red gummy-like substances that later tested positive for THC. Inside a cigarette pack, police say they also found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Angermeier is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with the following.
- Dealing methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marajuana
- Possession of paraphernalia
- False license plate
- Driving with suspended license
