Deaconess announces traffic change for COVID-19 testing, vaccines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In an effort to better accommodate both COVID testing and vaccine traffic in Downtown Evansville, Deaconess has announced a change in traffic near the former Deaconess Clinic Downtown building located at 421 Chestnut.
Moving forward, those lining up to be tested will enter Cherry Street from 6th, and then into the parking lot.
Those arriving for vaccine appointments will enter the parking lot from 5th in front of the Stone Family Center for Health Science.
Vaccine patients are asked to arrive no sooner than ten minutes before their appointment.
