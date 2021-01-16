Another round of light snow showers possible Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s snow broke our record streak of 424 days without measurable snow, and it looks like we have a little more on the way.
Light, scattered snow showers will be possible on and off throughout the day Sunday but will taper off Sunday night.
We could pick up a dusting to a half-inch of snow accumulation, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. I expect the roads will stay clear, but you may want to watch for isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
It looks like any chances for significant snow accumulation of an inch or more will stay well to our north up around Lafayette, IN and Champaign, IL.
Our temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 30s Sunday afternoon before falling back into the upper 20s Sunday night.
There is warmer weather on the way for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for MLK Day on Monday, and we will top out in the lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s. Then we fall back into the 30s and 40s by the weekend.
Some isolated rain or rain/snow mix is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, and another round of scattered rain showers will move through Wednesday night into Thursday. I have also kept a slight chance of rain/snow mix in the forecast Friday, but it is possible those showers will stay to our south. We will just have to wait and see which way it trends over the next few days.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.