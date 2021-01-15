100-year-old hospital volunteer receives COVID-19 vaccine in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 vaccination means the world to one of Ascension Saint Vincent’s very favorite volunteers. This returning volunteer is 100-years-old.
It’s been a pretty long year for volunteer Ralph Probert.
14 News spoke with him a few hours ago, and he said that he normally volunteers with their pharmacy department.
Ralph’s son, Richard Probert, told 14 News his mother passed away several years ago, and Ralph started volunteering at the now Ascension St. Vincent hospital.
“And he found great joy and sense of purpose,” said Richard.
But of course, current COVID-19 restrictions have kept him out of the hospital.
“When we had a drive-by birthday party for his 100th birthday in May, the President of St. Vincent drove by in his vehicle, and my dad, the first question he posed to him was ‘when can I come back to work?’” said Richard.
But in the last few days, Ralph got his first round of the COVID vaccine!
And was he scared? He says absolutely not! He says he’s had a shot or two back when he was in the Navy.
The vaccine is especially exciting news for him as it could mean he could be able to get back to volunteering at the hospital.
He says he got his shot while all of his hospital friends were there cheering him on.
Both he and his son, Richard, say it would make Ralph happy if he were able to get back.
“I’ll be happy if it ever happens,” said Ralph.
Those restrictions are still currently in place at the hospital. Ascension St. Vincent officials said there is currently no timeline when volunteers will be allowed back in the hospital.
Both Ralph and his son are hopeful he’ll be able to go back soon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.