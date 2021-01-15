White County Senior Citizen Center faces financial struggles

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - The White County Senior Citizen Center is asking for donations as they encounter financial issues.
Executive Director Vicki Harrelson says they typically serve meals to over 150 people in White County and over 75 in Hamilton County.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, they had had to switch their services to a delivery-only system.
To help cover the costs, they received CARES Act money.
When that ran out, Harrelson said they were expecting their usual state funding. She said that didn’t happen.
“The state owes us here in White County almost $35,000 for fiscal year 2020, which ended September 2020,” she said.
Harrelson said they owe nearly $25,000 more in Hamilton.
There’s additional money owed for the start of the 2021 fiscal year.
All of those deficits have left the senior center short on money.
Harrelson said that their usual food supplier cut off their services, and they nearly lost power due to missed utility payments.
Harrelson said they have managed to stay open and she planned to do everything in her power to keep sending out meals.
