VHS announces more than 90% save rate in 2020

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) has some good news.
In 2020, they were able to maintain a more than 90 percent save rate for their animals.
This is according to their annual statistics, which demonstrates the community’s impact for the year.
They said last year was the best ever for pets nationwide, and the first time in VHS history they reached a 91 percent save rate.
That means their shelter is above the national “no-kill” threshold.
VHS officials say they had a record year with more than 2,700 adoptions in 2020.
