South Spencer senior earns Week 1 Hoops Live POTW honors

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - South Spencer senior Jace Kelly earned the Hoops Live Week 1 Player of the Week crown on Thursday night.
The senior amassed 1,707 votes to beat out the other nominees.
Kelly helped the Rebels to a 95-60 win over Evansville Day School last Friday night, notching 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. He also recently surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his high school career.
South Spencer (10-2) will face Forest Park (6-2) on the road on Friday.
Tipoff in Ferdinand is slated for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.