Snow showers tonight, cold weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The vigorous low to our north may trigger some brief, but intense snow showers on Friday afternoon and evening across the Tri-State. We will keep the alert day in place for Friday night for possible slick spots and low visibility in these showers. Temps will drop to near or just below freezing on Friday night and early Saturday. Cloudy and cold through the weekend with occasional rain or snow flurries. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 30s. A slow warming trend on the way next week as highs push back toward 50 by Thursday. Scattered rain showers possible again on Tuesday.