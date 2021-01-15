Red Cross looking for donors during National Blood Donor Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is asking for your help during National Blood Donor Month. The Evansville location on Stockwell Road is hosting its New Year, New Life Blood Drive next Friday, and organizers say this year could be more important than ever.
That’s because, during the winter months, donor turnout is usually lower, but combined with the coronavirus pandemic, officials say there is a great need for blood and convalescent plasma.
Executive Director Theo Boots says the goal for this blood drive is to get 65-to-70 units, and she says just one donation can save up to three lives. And another bonus for donors, you can actually find out if you have COVID-19 antibodies in your blood, meaning you have had the virus at one point.
If your donation does test positive, it could be used to help people battling the coronavirus.
“I have had COVID, and so now, I have the opportunity for my blood to also help somebody who is battling COVID-19, and there is a need for convalescent plasma,” said Boots.
And if you’re looking for more reasons to donate, there are a few other perks, including the chance to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl, or a coupon for a free treat from Chick-Fil-A.
If you’re interested in donating, organizers say there are still plenty of appointments available. You can visit their website or call 1-800-Red Cross to sign up.
Officials suggest getting a good night’s sleep and eating before you come to your appointment.
