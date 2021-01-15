1 new COVID death, 174 new cases reported in Vanderbugh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, Indiana reported 4,744 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths.
There are now 583,160 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,872 total deaths in Indiana.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County.
It shows 174 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, 60 new cases in Warrick County, 23 new cases in Perry County, 24 new cases in Posey County, 38 new cases in Gibson County, 17 new cases in Spencer County, and 11 new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 18,366 cases, 212 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,378 cases, 70 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,309 cases, 90 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,436 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,280 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,523 cases, 56 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,786 cases, 17 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,124 cases, 26 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.