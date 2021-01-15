Last day to apply for Owensboro’s restaurant, bar supplemental payroll

By 14 News Staff | January 15, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 6:11 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day for small businesses to apply for the city of Owensboro’s restaurant and bar supplement payroll relief fund.

Officials say those funds can be used towards employment wages, while we continue to fight against COVID-19.

City leaders say it can only be used towards employee wages, but the fund also includes an additional 10 percent to offset any administrative costs.

On Friday, the small business administration will also reopen the payment protection program to small lenders.

Next Tuesday, it will open up for all lenders.

