IL Gov. Pritzker to give Friday COVID-19 briefing

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at noon Friday.
On Thursday, Illinois health officials reported 6,652 new cases and 88 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s confirmed total to 1,052,682 confirmed cases and 17,928 total deaths.
Friday’s numbers will be released during the governor’s briefing.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,480 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,299 cases, 22 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,157 cases, 11 deaths
- Edwards County - 456 cases, 7 deaths
