IL Gov. Pritzker to give Friday COVID-19 briefing

IL Gov. Pritzker to give Friday COVID-19 briefing
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | January 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 9:06 AM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at noon Friday.

You can watch that here.

On Thursday, Illinois health officials reported 6,652 new cases and 88 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s confirmed total to 1,052,682 confirmed cases and 17,928 total deaths.

Friday’s numbers will be released during the governor’s briefing.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,480 cases, 42 deaths
  • White County - 1,299 cases, 22 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,157 cases, 11 deaths
  • Edwards County - 456 cases, 7 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.