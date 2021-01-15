Deputies: Driver using cell phone causes crash involving school bus

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that involved a school bus Friday morning.
Just after 7:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to the crash on State Road 66 at Resurrection Drive.
When they arrived, authorities say they found three vehicles, including a school bus, wrecked in the roadway.
According to witnesses, the driver of a Grand Marquis was driving eastbound on SR 66 before running a red light.
Officials say the Grand Marquis then struck a Buick Envision that was traveling southbound through the intersection.
That’s when deputies say the Buick collided with an EVSC school bus, which was traveling northbound across the intersection.
According to a press release, a single child was on the school bus at the time of the accident but was not injured.
The school bus driver and the driver of the Grand Marquis did not require medical attention.
However, deputies say the driver of the Envision was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say the driver of the Grand Marquis admitted that he was using a cell phone at the time of the wreck.
The driver was cited for using a cell phone while driving and disregarding a traffic control device.
