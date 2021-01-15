Daviess Co. extends deal with OMU for coal combustion residuals

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended its contract with Owensboro Municipal Utilities to take on coal combustion residuals for another year.
The deal, which was first signed in 2016, sees OMU pay the county for dumping coal residuals in the contained landfill, meaning no coal sediments seep into the groundwater.
OMU is currently taking those residuals out of sediment ponds as a part of the process to end its coal-fired production.
Since the agreement began, this deal has brought more than $4.2 million to Daviess County.
