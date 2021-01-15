Checking in on Indiana COVID-19 vaccine sites

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the state of Indiana announced they would be opening vaccine sites to those 70 and older, the appointment slots filled up fast, and some are fully booked for the time being.
It’s all about patience and timing when it comes to scheduling your vaccine appointment here in Indiana.
The site seems to be busier at certain times of the day, so if there is a wait, you can wait it out or come back at a less busy time of the day,
As of Friday morning, some sites that are full here in southwestern Indiana include Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Deaconess Gateway, Warrick County Health Department, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick County, and the Posey County Health Department.
The good news is not all sites are full, so if you run into the one closest to you being full, you may just need to drive a bit further.
Sites with openings Friday morning include Deaconess Downtown Clinic, Vanderburgh County Health Department, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, and the Gibson County Health Department.
Dr. Kristina Box with the state of Indiana talked about their plans to eventually be able to open it up to those 60 and older.
“Once we open vaccines to Hoosiers age 60 and over, we will have targeted 22.5 percent of the state’s population,” Dr. Box said. “That population accounts for 64 percent of all of our COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93 percent of our deaths.”
According to the Indiana Department of Health, so far they have vaccinated more than 250,000 Hoosier seniors with 125,000 of those in the 70-79 age category registered on the first day.
The CDC says though the vaccine supply is currently limited, they expect it to increase in the coming weeks and months so more people can sign up for the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.