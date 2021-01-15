CenterPoint Energy warns of phone scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning the public about a phone scam.
They say customers receive a robocall claiming to be from the utility, threatening local residents that power will be disconnected unless a mandatory fee is paid.
CenterPoint Energy and the BBB say there have been several reports of customers receiving this scam call.
A customer who received the scam robocall detailed that the recording warned her that her electric service would be interrupted in 45-60 minutes.
She was connected to a live caller who asked her to verify her address. The caller then insisted the customer had a past due balance of three months.
After the customer verified her account status on her CenterPoint Energy online account and told the scammer his information was incorrect, he became hostile – a tactic used to intimidate the customer.
The customer, recognizing it was a scam, disconnected the call.
“CenterPoint Energy does not demand payments over the phone in order to keep the customer’s service on,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President of Generation Development at CenterPoint Energy. “We’re urging any customer who is approached for such payments to contact the company immediately to verify and discuss their account status.”
If you receive a similar phone call, CenterPoint Energy and the BBB suggest the following to protect yourself and your information: - Hang up and call CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376 or check your account online at Vectren.com to verify your account status.
Customers with actual delinquent accounts receive an advance notification included within the regular monthly billing – not a single notification right before disconnection.
Don’t give personal or financial information if you don’t know the caller and/or can’t verify the legitimacy of their request.
Contact Vectren directly to make payments online, by phone, via automatic bank draft, by mail or at an authorized pay site.
Report the scam to www.bbb.org/ScamTracker and let your friends and family know about this scam.
If you believe you’ve been victimized by this scam and sent money to a scammer, contact your bank as soon as possible and consider placing a freeze on your accounts.
