Authorities looking for missing Greenville man

Authorities looking for missing Greenville man
Robert Trent Nantz. (Source: Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department.)
By 14 News Staff | January 15, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 7:59 AM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Greenville man.

Authorities say that 29-year-old Robert Trent Nantz did not return home from Thursday after leaving for work around 4:45 a.m. in Cromwell, Kentucky.

They say Nantz was driving a white four-door Chevrolet Tahoe with a Kentucky Friends of Coal license plate.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nantz, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-338-3345 or central dispatch at 270-338-2000.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.