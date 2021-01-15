Authorities looking for missing Greenville man

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Greenville man.
Authorities say that 29-year-old Robert Trent Nantz did not return home from Thursday after leaving for work around 4:45 a.m. in Cromwell, Kentucky.
They say Nantz was driving a white four-door Chevrolet Tahoe with a Kentucky Friends of Coal license plate.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nantz, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-338-3345 or central dispatch at 270-338-2000.
