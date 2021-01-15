On Alert: Snow Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sunny streak and mild temps disappeared behind a cold front. After early sun, becoming cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Scattered rain changing to snow late this afternoon but the air and ground temps will hover above freezing. Tonight, bursts of snow will drop visibility and create a few slicks spots. Snow accumulation...less than 1/2 inch through tonight.