On Alert: Snow Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sunny streak and mild temps disappeared behind a cold front. After early sun, becoming cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Scattered rain changing to snow late this afternoon but the air and ground temps will hover above freezing. Tonight, bursts of snow will drop visibility and create a few slicks spots. Snow accumulation...less than 1/2 inch through tonight.
Saturday, cloudy and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 30s. North winds gusting to 20-miles an hour with clouds squeezing out scattered snow.
Sunday, continued cold under mostly cloudy skies. High temps in the upper 30s with another shot of northerly winds along with spotty snow showers.
