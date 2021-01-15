Aces basketball looks to rebound from loss, travels to face Bradley

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following last Sunday’s loss to Illinois State, which snapped a four-game win streak, the Evansville men’s basketball team aims to bounce back as the Purple Aces (6-6, 4-2 MVC) travel to take on Bradley in a two-day doubleheader this weekend.
Sitting with a .500 record on the season, UE is currently 4th in the Missouri Valley Conference standings, while the Braves (7-4, 1-1 MVC) aren’t far behind at 5th place.
Four players are averaging double digits in scoring for the Aces, and they will need each one to pull their own weight to keep up with Bradley’s offense, who’s scoring 74.6 points per game this season.
UE head coach Todd Lickliter spoke to the media on Thursday about his team’s mindset coming off last weekend’s loss.
”I think our guys will approach it well,” Lickliter said. “I think they’ll compete hard and prepare well, but you have to execute on game day. And you know, the challenge - Bradley presents a lot of challenges, so we’re still growing. We still don’t have a lot of experience, but we’re gaining every day.”
The first matchup is slated to tip on Saturday at 3 p.m. The final game of the doubleheader is scheduled for Sunday.
Both games will be aired on ESPN3.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.