Showers Thursday night, cooler for the weekend.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The slower arrival of clouds allowed more sunshine and temps near 50 on Thursday. Rain will work into the Tri-State overnight and into Friday. The rain may mix with snow flurries at times, but no accumulations. High on Friday will peak around 42. Over the weekend, colder air will plunge in from a low that will be spinning to our north. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the 30s. Occasional snow showers or flurries, but no accumulation. Temps warm again later next week with some scattered rain showers toward the end of the week.