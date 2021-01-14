Police: 3 taken to hospital after early morning crash in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Owensboro.
Officers were dispatched around 5:17 Thursday morning to a collision at the intersection of East Ninth Street and JR Miller Boulevard involving two vehicles.
Authorities say one of the vehicles had overturned and struck a building.
They say three people from the overturned vehicle were taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
According to officials, two of them suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the collision.
