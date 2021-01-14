Perry Co. Sheriff hospitalized with COVID-19

PERRY CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone is being treated for COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Malone is receiving medical care after suffering complications associated with his COVID-19 diagnosis.
The release also states Chief Deputy Eric Dickenson will oversee the Sheriff’s Office and Perry County Detention Center until the sheriff returns. Officials say that operations will continue as normal and COVID-19 contingency plans have been implemented.
Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin tells 14 News his department will help out the Sheriff’s Office if they are needed.
