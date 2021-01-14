OPS students return to in-person learning on hybrid schedule

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public School officials have released their detailed plans for sending students back in-person.
This comes as the county is in the red and cases have gone up following the holiday season.
That’s why the schools plan to take extra precautions to keep both students and staff safe.
The governor’s new executive order now allows schools to open while in the red, which is much different from the plans before.
OPS schools will begin Thursday using their A/B schedule.
Students designated as group “B” will be heading back for in-person classes Thursday morning while group “A” will learn virtually.
The school district says they did not have a single case of person to person spread in their school buildings when they were previously on the A/B schedule.
Screenings will continue to happen before students enter schools, but they are also asking parents to screen students before sending them, asking them not to send them if they have a temperature of more than 100.4 or any COVID symptom.
The school district says they are following the state’s guidelines to reopen the schools.
