29 new local COVID-19 cases in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 6,652 new coronavirus cases and 88 additional deaths Thursday.
The total of confirmed cases in the state sits at 1,052,682 along with 17,928 total deaths.
The state map shows 29 new cases in our Illinois counties.
Those new cases included nine in Wayne County, another nine cases in Wabash County, seven in White County, and four in Edwards County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,480 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,299 cases, 22 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,157 cases, 11 deaths
- Edwards County - 456 cases, 7 deaths
