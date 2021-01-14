1 new COVID death, 159 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, Indiana reported 4,411 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths.
There are now 578,494 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,830 total deaths in Indiana.
All local counties, except Perry, remain in red.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County.
It shows 159 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 49 new cases in Dubois County, 84 new cases in Warrick County, 16 new cases in Perry County, 18 new cases in Posey County, 31 new cases in Gibson County, 12 new cases in Spencer County, and 27 new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 18,192 cases, 211 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,335 cases, 70 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,249 cases, 90 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,413 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,256 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,485 cases, 56 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,769 cases, 17 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,113 cases, 26 deaths
