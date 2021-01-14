MVC announces schedule updates for February

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -The Missouri Valley Conference has announced scheduling adjustments for men’s basketball, which includes the rescheduling of previously postponed series as well as game-date changes for a number of other contests.
Included in those adjustments are a few changes to the University of Evansville men’s basketball schedule in February. UE was originally slated to play at Drake on February 13 and 14, however, that has now been moved to the next weekend. The opening game of the series against the Bulldogs will be on Sunday, February 21 at 3 p.m. inside the Knapp Center while the series finale will be on Monday the 22nd with the time to be announced later.
Evansville’s home game against Indiana State has also been moved. This game was originally slated for February 17th, but will now be played on Sunday, Feb. 14 at the Ford Center with a tip time of 3 p.m.
New dates for these games are as follows:
Sunday, February 14 – UE vs. Indiana State – Ford Center – 3 p.m.
Sunday, February 21 – UE at Drake – Des Moines, Iowa – 3 p.m.
Monday, February 22 – UE at Drake – Des Moines, Iowa - TBA
Courtesy: UE Athletics
