MVC announces schedule updates for February

Included in those adjustments are a few changes to the University of Evansville men’s basketball schedule in February. UE was originally slated to play at Drake on February 13 and 14, however, that has now been moved to the next weekend. The opening game of the series against the Bulldogs will be on Sunday, February 21 at 3 p.m. inside the Knapp Center while the series finale will be on Monday the 22nd with the time to be announced later.