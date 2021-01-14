Gov. Beshear announces Kroger partnership to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations in KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,084 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths on Thursday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 313,282 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday, 3,042 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Governor confirmed the activation of the Kentucky National Guard for the presidential inauguration next week. He says 270 members are being sent to Washington, D.C. to assist with preparation efforts. Beshear also mentioned that other troops will be deployed to help protect Frankfort for any planned terror attacks.
Beshear says that state officials believe they will be able to complete the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for all educators in Kentucky by the end of the week of February 1.
On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced a new partnership with Kroger to increase vaccinations in the coming months. He says high-volume vaccination centers will be established in regions across Kentucky.
Kroger will announce first COVID-19 vaccine location on January 28.
Officials say that regional areas will be open to anyone who qualifies between Phase 1A and Phase 1C starting on February 1.
State leaders revealed they hope to establish a hotline for people to check their eligibility for a vaccine, and to schedule their vaccine as they become eligible. Officials say they aim to have this hotline set up by January 28.
You can watch the live briefing in the video below:
On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related death and 159 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 72 are in Daviess County, 38 are in Henderson County, 28 are in Ohio County, seven are in Webster County, there are five in both Hancock and McLean counties, and four new cases in Union County.
The new coronavirus-related deaths were residents of Daviess County.
Green River health officials say they have recorded 15,348 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those confirmed cases, 11,211 residents have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 34 more cases Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 3,194 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,004 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 1,078 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 6,892 cases, 116 deaths, 5,067 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,314 cases, 40 deaths, 1,962 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,194 cases, 112 deaths, 2,004 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,852 cases, 34 deaths, 1,333 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,447 cases, 52 deaths, 2,500 recovered
- Webster Co. - 916 cases, 14 deaths, 627 recovered
- McLean Co. - 647 cases, 23 deaths, 483 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,017 cases, 9 deaths, 824 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 577 cases, 13 deaths, 387 recovered
