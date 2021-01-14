Lottery frenzy ensues as Powerball and Mega Millions approach record jackpots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday as the Powerball is up $550 million.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Wendy Becker, who bought some tickets for Wednesday’s jackpot. “It’s an awful lot of money. As my friend says, it’s an obscene amount of money for one person.”
As Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot currently peaks at an estimated $550 million, the Mega Millions on Friday is worth approximately $750 million.
14 News spoke to many people buying Powerball tickets who say they would be more than willing to share their winnings with others.
”I would donate some to the community, the church and family members, especially to those who have kids, who are getting ready to go to college because I would love to help finance that for them,” Sally Hamilton said. “And maybe get a new truck or something for my husband.”
“You could do a lot of good with charities and things like that,” Becker said. “I have kids and they’d love to have new houses. I travel a lot - I would love to buy a house in Ireland.”
Of course, it takes a lot of luck to win, but
The Gas and Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue seems to have had plenty of luck on its side for winners in recent months, paying out around $40,000 in lottery winnings back in October and November.
“This store is lucky store,” Siva Khatri, an employee at Gas and Food Mart said. “The people who play the everyday lottery here call this store the lucky store, and give me the name lucky guy.”
Over the last couple weeks, Khatri says the store has had record-high sales for both lotteries, and his customers are feeling confident they can win one of these record jackpots.
“Every time I buy a ticket, I think I’ve got the winning one, so I’m sure I have the winning one today,” Hamilton said.
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were the following: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.
