How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the Tri-State, it can be difficult to keep track of who is eligible to get a vaccine and how to sign up.
Recommendations can vary, depending on where you live.
ILLINOIS
The good news for our Illinois counties is making an appointment is as easy as making a quick phone call to your local health department, when you are eligible to get immunized.
The bad news is you may have to wait a week or so to sign up, depending on where you live.
That’s because the Egyptian Health Department is reporting all appointments are booked until January 25. Eligible residents of White County can call the (618) 273-3326 on the same day to schedule an appointment.
In White County, those eligible to sign up are people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
In Wabash and Edwards Counties, the health departments are working together to schedule appointments for people 65 years and older.
Residents are required to call their respective health department to schedule a vaccination appointment over the phone.
Officials in Wabash County can be reached at (618) 263-3873.
In Edwards County, the Health Office number is (618) 445-2615.
Officials in Wayne County say as soon as the county receives approval from the state, a first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic will open for people 65 years and older. That information is expected to be released soon.
The Wayne County Health Department can be reached at (618) 842-5166.
INDIANA
For Hoosiers, there is one website to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, no matter where residents want to be immunized: ourshot.in.gov.
Click the red banner at the top of the screen to reveal the map of vaccinations sites across the state of Indiana.
Zoom in on the map to click on a preferred location, and then click on the registration link. Residents will be prompted to fill out a little bit of information, then allowed to book an appointment online.
Hoosiers can also call 211 from any phone for assistance in signing up.
KENTUCKY
Signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth can vary, depending on where a person lives in western Kentucky.
Starting with the Green River District Health Department, officials are currently vaccinating healthcare workers and first responders. Officials say more information will be shared online and on social media, as more vaccines arrive in the district.
When it’s your turn to sign up, people are encouraged to call their local health department to register for an appointment over the phone.
In addition to frontline workers, Owensboro Health is also offering vaccinations to Kentuckians 70 years and older.
To book an appointment, head to the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic page on their website. Just scroll down to select a day and time.
For people 70 years and older in Henderson and Union Counties, residents can also sign up through Deaconess.
In Hopkins County, officials are immunizing school staff this week. The next group will be residents 70 years and older, when more vaccines come in.
If you are eligible to sign up, schedule an appointment by calling the Health Department at (270) 821-5242.
In Muhlenberg County, if you are a healthcare worker, first responder or resident over the age of 70, you are encouraged to call the Health Department at (270) 754-3200 to schedule an appointment over the phone.
If the schedule is full, residents will be added to a wait list for the next shipment of vaccines.
