Easterseals kicks off 75th year of service, celebrating ‘diamond anniversary’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center kicked off its 75th year of service on Wednesday night.
Holding a virtual kickoff event, Easterseals officials highlighted the organization’s history and hinted on plans ahead for the “diamond anniversary” year.
Three themes were established for the year: empower, transform and celebrate.
The first fundraiser of the year for Easterseals will be the All Cash Raffle. Click here for more information.
The raffle is scheduled to begin on January 14.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.