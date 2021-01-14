Dumpster arriving at Woodland Park Apartments after city flagged property for trash buildup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A temporary dumpster is expected to arrive at Woodland Park Apartments on Friday after residents issued complaints about trash piling up at the complex.
As 14 News reported earlier this week, mounds of trash were piling up after dumpsters had been removed from the property.
Code enforcement flagged the complex, requiring owners to clean up the garbage within 10 days.
In a letter sent to tenants on Wednesday, management says they are working on a solution. In the meantime, a dumpster will be placed by the leasing office.
