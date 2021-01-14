COVID testing site at C.K. Newsome Center extended

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reopen Evansville Task Force announced another extension of COVID-19 testing at C.K. Newsome Center.
Testing at the site, which is administered by OptumServe, will be extended through March, and is available for those that live and work in the Evansville region.
Testing is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registration is required. Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
Testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.
The site was made possible through a collaboration between Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.