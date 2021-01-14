Cold Front On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some sun will extend into a third straight day as high temps hover nicely above normal. Partly sunny early then mostly cloudy and breezy as high temps ascend into the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Scattered rain will develop after 3:00 p.m. in the form of light rain.
Friday, mostly cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Scattered snow early without any accumulation. As temps rise above freezing, scattered rain during the afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.