Bridge at Yellow Creek Park to close for several months

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess Co. officials say a historic bridge at Yellow Creek Park will be closed for several months for a rehabilitation project.
The iron truss structure spans a tributary of Yellow Creek and gives access to the Nature Center and hiking trails in the south end of the park.
“The truss bridge has always been a centerpiece,” said Ross Leigh, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The Judge-Executive and County Commissioners agreed that preserving this structure is a priority.”
The bridge was built in the late 1800s and originally carried vehicle traffic on State Highway 762 in eastern Daviess County. It was relocated to Yellow Creek Park in 1985.
“The truss will stay intact as you see it today,” Leigh explained. “But what will be changing is a new concrete bridge that will be built through the center of it.”
“So it’s the greatest compromise to not only be able to save something of historic nature, but also to know we can continue to access it and welcome people to our Nature Center at Yellow Creek Park,” he added.
In addition to replacing the wood deck with concrete, the contractor will pressure wash and paint the iron truss structure along with an entry gate.
The work will be complete no later than May 30, 2021.
To reach the Nature Center, visitors will need to use the south entrance of the park off Reid Road.
