Boil advisory issued for Tennyson water customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A boil water advisory has been issued from some Tennyson water customers due to a drinking water problem.
Water officials say customers located north Leslie Road, including Folsomville Road, Barren Fork, Ebenezer, Coles Creek, and Scales Road should boil their drinking water.
It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use.
Water officials ask customers to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs until the problem is resolved.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.