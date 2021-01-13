KY reports 3rd highest daily total of COVID-19 deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,560 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 47 additional deaths on Wednesday afternoon.
This is the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.
Kentucky is reporting that 313,282 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 12.29% statewide.
As of Wednesday, 2,991 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full update in the video below:
On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department is reporting four more COVID-19 related deaths and 264 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 135 are in Daviess County, 40 are in Henderson County, 34 are in Ohio County, there are 16 in both Hancock and McLean counties, 12 in Webster County, and 11 new cases in Union County.
The new coronavirus-related deaths were all residents of Daviess County.
Green River health officials say they have now had a total of 15,189 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Of those confirmed cases, they say 10,885 residents have made recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 28 new cases Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,160 total cases. Of those cases, 1,988 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 1,060 active cases.
Leaders from Madisonville and Hopkins County gave their weekly coronavirus update Wednesday.
During that briefing, officials with the health department said the number of positive COVID-19 cases is climbing.
Officials say the county is seeing spikes from family gatherings, where minor symptoms, thought to be a cold or allergies, ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach says the health department has been administering vaccines daily with nearly every healthcare worker and first responder in the county vaccinated.
Now officials say they are ready to move on to phase 1B.
“1B is school staff and 70 plus. We do not have enough vaccine to really even begin on 70 plus, so the decision was made to go ahead and do school staff this week,” Beach said.
Beach expects the vaccination process for school staff to wrap up by Friday.
County leaders say moving forward, they plan to start notifying Kentuckians 70 years and older as soon as another vaccine shipment arrives.
You can watch the county’s entire COVID-19 update in the post below.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 6,820 cases, 113 deaths, 4,909 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,293 cases, 39 deaths, 1,920 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,160 cases, 112 deaths, 1,988 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,824 cases, 34 deaths, 1,295 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,409 cases, 52 deaths, 2,423 recovered
- Webster Co. - 909 cases, 14 deaths, 605 recovered
- McLean Co. - 642 cases, 23 deaths, 466 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,013 cases, 9 deaths, 812 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 572 cases, 13 deaths, 375 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.