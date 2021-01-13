Vanderburgh, Warrick Co. Health Departs. begin vaccine clinics

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Vanderburgh County Health Department launched its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic. It is open by appointment to those who are 80 and older, law enforcement, first responders and health care workers.
Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries says they hope to inoculate nearly 180 people each day.
The clinic will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are going to be receiving vaccines for every week, for the next few months,” said Gries.
Deaconess Express Clinic in Boonville is now offering the same opportunity for those 80 and older from Tuesday through Sunday.
“I just think it’s really important for our community to start to feel comfortable to start to feel safe,” said Warrick County Health Department Administrator Aaron Franz.
Franz says they are receiving about 400 doses of the vaccine every week.
“They’re one of the hardest hit by this virus so anything that we can do to help mitigate that is very important to us.,” said Franz.
Gries tells 14 News that his team of nearly 25 health department employees is prepared and ready.
“I think our staff and our team are really excited. We knew it was coming, we hoped it would get here as soon as possible but it’s here now. We’re ready and looking forward to running with it and doing the best we can for our community and trying to help protect people,” shared Gries.
14 News also asked what they thought about the CDC recommending that states expand vaccinations to those 65 and older.
Franz said it could be challenging with the limited amount of doses Warrick County is receiving, and Gries says they will follow the guidance of the state if a decision like that is made.
