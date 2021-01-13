Union Co. teacher gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside 82-year-old mother

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County teacher rolled up her sleeve early for a vaccine.
This may shock many as Kentucky teachers aren’t expected to get vaccinated until Feb. 1.
“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Antonette Houchins, a Union County Public School teacher.
Antonette Houchins has been among the many Americans patiently waiting to get vaccinated.
“I know group 1B teachers were told not to expect vaccines before February 1st,” said Antonette Houchins.
On December 30, she got an unexpected call from a friend.
“A teacher friend notified me that they were going to be people from group 1B to get on stand by for any doses left after group 1A members were vaccinated,” said Antonette Houchins.
Antonette was feeling hopeful after that phone call. Her friend forwarded her a link with a Deaconess Hospital Union County vaccine qualification form to fill out.
“When I completed that on December 30 at 10 a.m., an hour and a half later we were contacted by the hospital and they said they would have doses left that afternoon,” explained Antonette Houchins.
Antonette headed to the hospital with her 82-year-old mother Mary Houchins. As it turned out, she was able to book a spot for them both.
“I was really surprised that we got called early,” shared Mary Houchins.
Like mother like daughter, both surprised and grateful.
“I’ve been trying to keep her safe so I have been super cautious. As a teacher, I asked to teach virtually this whole year,” stated Antonette.
Both Antonette and her mom say the shot barely hurt, and they did not have side effects.
